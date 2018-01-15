June Elections Heating Up

(The next election will be in June)…Official Candidate filing begins in February.

The election may turn out to be very interesting, Candidates are already announcing plans for the June election. In the Imperial Irrigation District Division one incumbent Juanita Salas has formed a re-election committee and El Centro City Councilman Alex Cardenas has announced his intention of challenging her for the seat. Another El Centro City Councilman Edgard Garcia has announced his intention of challenging for the District Attorney’s office. Incumbent Gilbert Otero has announced he will be defending his office. And County Supervisor for District one, John Renison, has announced his plans for re-election.