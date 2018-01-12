Governor Reappoints Tauler

(Governor reappoints Calexico resident)….She was originally appointed in 2016.

This week Governor Brown announced he was reappointing Sandra Tauler to the California Library Services Board. Tauler has been community services director for the City of Calexico since 2008, where she served in several positions since 1990, including City Librarian and Library and Cultural Arts director. She was a reference librarian and part-time instructor at Imperial Valley College from 1998 to 2006 and a reference librarian at San Diego State University from 1995 to 1998. Tauler is a member of the American Library Association and Desert Valley Library Media Association. She earned a Master of Library Science degree in Library Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles.