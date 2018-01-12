New Detention Facility

(Ribbon Cutting Ceremony)….It was held this week at the new Oren Fox Detention Facility.

The State of the Art facility was constructed with state funds through the realignment process. Three Sheriff’s were on hand for the Ceremony. The facilities namesake, Sheriff Fox, Sheriff Harold Carter and current Sheriff Ray Loera. The 274-bed facility cost $33 million to construct. It allows for a division of prisoners; Minimum, Medium and Maximum security prisoners will be housed separately. Space will be available for more rehabilitation programs, such as education. The construction of the facility is complete, but it is not expected to be operational for at least another month