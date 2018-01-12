New DMV Cards

(New I.D. Cards)….They will be available at the DMV later this month.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will offer federal compliant real id driver licenses and identification cards beginning January 22. This optional card is being made available to Californians who want to continue to use their Drivers License or ID Card to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal facilities when new federal requirements take effect October 1, 2020. Californians will have a choice to apply for a REAL ID Driver License or ID Card, or renew or apply for a federal non-compliant Card. There is no rush, since the new Federal Requirements don’t go into effect until October 2020.