Southwest SAVAPA Students Heading to Broadway

Students from the Southwest High School's Southwest Academy of Visual and Performing Arts ( SAVAPA ) will travel to New York City this spring.

The theatre group will receive instruction from Broadway performers and professionals as well as take in some of the sights of the Big Apple. Students are currently engaged in fund raising activities to help underwrite the cost of the trip , approximately $1,500 per student. Donors will be rewarded with a variety of perks from the SAVAPA program to include tickets to their shows , mentions in the programs , a tax write off and a warm feeling knowing you've helped a great group.