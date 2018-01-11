Cartel Leader Enters Guilty Plea

(Guilty Plea entered)….It was for involvement in the importation of tons of narcotics into the United States.

The Justice Department says Sinaloa Cartel Cell leader Damaso Lopez Serrano, also known as Mini Lic, entered the plea in Federal court Wednesday. The charge was conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for purchase of unlawful importation. Lopez Serrano had turned himself in at the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry on July 27 of last year. The 29 year old from Culiacan, Mexico is believed to be the highest-ranking Mexican Cartel leader ever to self-surrender in the United States. The Justice Department did not say when Lopez Serrano would be sentenced.