Travel Advisory at Highest Level

(US Issues Travel Warning for Mexico)…The US State Department issued the warning Wednesday.

It advises Americans to avoid five states in Mexico, putting the regions at the same level of danger was war-torn Syria, Yemen and Somalia. The Level 4 Do Not Travel risk is the highest warning and applies to the Pacific Coast States of Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero and Tamaulipas on the eastern gulf. The Advisory says violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery are widespread in the five mentioned states. Baja California is not mentioned in the latest travel warning.