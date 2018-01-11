Renison to Seek Re-Election

(John Renison has announced he will seek re-election)…The District 1 Supervisors was this week named Vice-Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

In a press release, Renison has announced he will be seeking a third term on the County Board. Renison says if re-elected he will continue to work on the high unemployment, the promotion and development on the Gateways of America, Salton Sea restoration, under grounding the New River as it passes through Calexico, phase two of the new Port of Entry in Calexico and other issues. Renison has served three terms on the Calexico City Council, serving as Mayor on three occasions. He is a lifelong resident of Calexico. He served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. He worked several years for San Diego State University Calexico Campus. Renison says he has received awards in Mexico.