Otero To Run

Imperial County District Attorney Gilbert Otero has announced he will seek re-election.

The D.A. made the announcement in a press release that touted his accomplishments while in office. Otero pointed out that his office has been involved in developing county-wide protocols for the identification of sexual assault , child abuse , domestic violence and murder cases. He also touted the Crime Strategies Initiative , modeled after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York , Yolo County in California and other states. The initiative uses collaboration with police and the District Attorney's office to focus resources on excessive repeat offenders and work with the Probation Department and community based organizations to devise the most effective outcomes. Otero has served three terms as president of the California District Attorneys Association