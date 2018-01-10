  • You are here:  
H.P.U.D. Festival and Ceremony

Details

(1st Annual Heber Tamale Festival)….It is being sponsored by the Heber Public Utility District.

It will be held January 20th at Tito Huerta Park, starting at 10:00 am. The Tamale Contest includes two categories; Savory Tamale and Sweet Tamale. There will also be a Jalapeno Eating Contest. The top prize is $100. Performances are scheduled throughout the day. At 12:00 noon, HUPD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the New Athletic Field Lights at Tito Huerta Park. Following the Ceremony, the Tamale Festival will resume until 5:00 pm.

 

