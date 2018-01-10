H.P.U.D. Festival and Ceremony

(1st Annual Heber Tamale Festival)….It is being sponsored by the Heber Public Utility District.

It will be held January 20th at Tito Huerta Park, starting at 10:00 am. The Tamale Contest includes two categories; Savory Tamale and Sweet Tamale. There will also be a Jalapeno Eating Contest. The top prize is $100. Performances are scheduled throughout the day. At 12:00 noon, HUPD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the New Athletic Field Lights at Tito Huerta Park. Following the Ceremony, the Tamale Festival will resume until 5:00 pm.