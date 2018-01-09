New Report on Ag Impacts

(Crop Report Plus)…It is a report that takes the annual Crop Report further.
Crop Report Plus relates to the economic contributions of Imperial County Agriculture that quantifies data from the ag industry and other economic tools. The report was put together by economists with the Agricultural Impact Associates and employees with the Imperial County Ag Commissioners Office. Last year’s Crop Report determined agriculture crop values came in at almost $2 billion. Under the Crop Report Plus, it was determined those values resulted in $4.5 billion to the local economy. The local crops in 2016 also resulted in over 24,000. The Agriculture Diversity Score for Imperial County was 3.23, the highest seen in the state by the economists. The full report is being posted on the Ag Commissioners website for public review.