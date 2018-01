IID Board Says Thank-You to Last Year's President

IID Board holds first regular meeting of 2018)…It was Director James Hanks first meeting, this term, as Board President.

The first order of business on the Action Agenda was to recognize out-going Board President Bruce Kuhn. A resolution was adopted commemorating Director Kuhn and his tenure as Board President in 2017. Kuhn was presented a copy of the resolution along with a plaque with the gavel Kuhn used during his tenure last year.