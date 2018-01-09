Early Morning El Centro Fire

The El Centro Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Adams Avenue Tuesday.

The fire in the 600 block of Adams Avenue was reported at about 4:10 a.m.. An abandoned structure was engulfed in flames. El Centro Fire responded with all available personnel and equipment and then issued a second alarm for assistance from the Imperial County Fire Department. Westbound Adams Avenue was closed for more than 3 hours as fire crews battled the blaze. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.