14-Year Old Girl Caught

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 111 checkpoint near Niland arrested a 14-year old girl suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a car approached the checkpoint. The car was referred to secondary inspection to check the immigration status of all the passengers. When agents questioned the girl they noticed that her chest was highly elevated and oddly shaped. Agents then discovered that there were packages strapped around her torso. The packages contained nearly 6 and a half pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $22,000. The girl , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.