IID's Regular Meeting

(IID Board meets Tuesday afternoon)…It will be the Board’s First meeting of 2018

. It will also be the first meeting with Director James Hanks as the Board President. He succeeds Director Bruce Kuhn as President for the New Year. During the meeting the Imperial Irrigation District Board will be asked to adopt a resolution memorializing Director Kuhn’s guidance during the past year. The Board will also discuss the E-Green Solar Program, specifically the Power Purchase agreement between the IID and Citizens Energy Corporation. The IID Board opens it’s meeting to the public at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium on Broadway.