Board Reorganization

(Board of Supervisors to reorganize)….The Board meets Tuesday morning.

The Board will begin their meeting with the reorganization of the Board. Chairman of the Board, Michael Kelley, will hand the gavel over to Chairman for 2018. It is expected District five Supervisor Raymond Castillo will be named the new Chairman of the Board. A Vice Chairman will also be named. Also at the meeting the Board will hear a presentation regarding Crop Report Plus. It relates to the economic contributions of Imperial County agriculture that quantifies data from the agricultural industry and other economic tools. The presentation will be made by Agricultural Impact Associates and County Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz. The Supervisors meeting is open to the public at 9:30 Tuesday morning.