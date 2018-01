Air Pollution

(Lingering Air Pollution)…Air Quality Alerts have been issued all weekend.

The pollution in Calexico is caused by high levels of PM 2.5. The finite Particulate Matter is mostly created by vehicle emissions. The latest Air Quality Alert was issued by the Air Pollution Control District at 4:00 Monday morning. Air Quality in Calexico as Unhealthy. The condition continued through mid morning Monday.