Woman Found

(Missing Yuma woman found)…53 year old Belen Mata was reported missing Friday.

The woman’s Family called the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing. They told the Sheriff’s deputies she had left her Yuma Home for a visit to Mexico on Thursday and had not returned. The Sheriff’s office issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies. Saturday agents at the Calexico Port of Entry reported they had made contact with the missing woman and she had been found in good health. No other details have been released.