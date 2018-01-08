Special Meeting

(Special Town Hall Meeting)…It is being hosted by the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District Board.

It will be held at 5:00 pm Tuesday in the Calexico City Council Chambers. According to the agenda, the Board will reorganize for the New Year, and they will discuss and possibly take action of a proposed agreement between the District and the City of Calexico for emergency medical ambulance services for the City in the amount of $700,000. The agreement also calls for the formation of a joint oversight entity. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and offer some input.