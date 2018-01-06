Get Ready For A Change

The National Weather Service says get ready for a change.

According to the NWS , the change in the weather pattern is expected to bring scattered showers , breezy to windy conditions and much cooler temperatures to the Imperial and Yuma Valleys. Very light , spotty showers or sprinkles could happen Monday. More numerous showers plus stronger winds are predicted for Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperature Monday is expected to be about 75 degrees with a 10% chance of showers Monday night. Tuesday's high will be near 70 and there is a 40% chance of showers. Wednesday is expected to be sunny and a high near 70.