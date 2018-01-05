Fires

(Two fires Thursday)….One in the morning and one at night.

The first was reported at Salton Sea Beach. Fire fighters from Calipatria, Westmorland and Brawley responded. The fire involved two structures. The occupants were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. Power poles in the area were also damaged, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Just before 11:00 Thursday night the Yuma Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on South Don Carlos Road. The responding firefighters discovered the resident in the home had put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The fire crew examined the residence to make sure the fire had not spread. Damage was contained to the stove, some cabinets and part of the ceiling in the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by a pan of oil left burning on the stove.