Calexico Police Make Arrest

(Suspicious driver goes to jail)….Calexico Police Officer Brian Porras made the arrest.

Early Wednesday morning the officer became suspicious after witnessing a gray Pontiac Grand Am driving south on Rockwood Avenue suddenly turn into the Sun Community Bank parking lot. The officer conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle. The officer says the driver, Antonio Delgadillo Jr., appeared nervous and avoided eye contact. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the nearby Wal Mart Store. Store officials were called and they were able to identify the property as being stolen from the Wal Mart store. An assisting officer, Officer Michael Gonzalez, also found narcotic paraphernalia typically used to inject heroin. Delgadillo was placed under arrest and booked into County Jail. He was charged with burglary, Possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.