Umpires To Meet

The Imperial Valley Baseball / Softball Umpires Association will hold their first meeting of the year Monday.

The Association provides umpires for all local high school baseball and softball games. The meeting is open to all returning umpires and anyone who is interested in umpiring games. It's a great way for former players to return something to the sport and stay active in the game. The Association provides both classroom and on-field training. The IVBSUA will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday , January 8, 2018 in Trailer 25 ( by Holt and Wilson ) on the campus of Central Union High School. For more informati0on you can contact Craig Lyon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .