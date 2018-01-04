New Year ! New Friends!

The Humane Society of Imperial County is starting off the new year with reduced fee adoptions.

According to the Humane Society , that December adoption program was so successful they will continue it through the month of January. The program cuts the adoption price in half. That's a 50% discount on all adoptions through the New Year ! New Friends ! program. Additionally , since the Humane Society encourages that younger cats and kittens go home with a brother or sister , if you adopt two kitties they will completely waive the second adoption fee. You can visit the Humane Society of Imperial County Shelter for more information and to choose your new friend.