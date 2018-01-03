Woman Caught Smuggling Meth

(50 year old Yuma woman arrested)…She was taken into custody at the start of the New Year’s Holiday Weekend.

She was charged with attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States. She had driven a Chevy into the San Luis, Arizona Port of Entry. She was referred to the secondary inspection area. A Narcotics-detection K-9 screened the vehicle. It alerted to the firewall, as well as the doors. A search by Customs and Border Protection officers resulted in the discovery of multiple packages of meth. The narcotics weighed in at 41 pounds, with an estimated street value of $123,000. She was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The vehicle and drugs were seized.