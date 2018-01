Off-Road Fatality

(Teen dies from injuries)…The 17 year old suffered the injuries Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management responded to the incident. The teen was reportedly off-roading in the Superstition Mountains when he collided with a power line. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. He succumbed to his injures on New Year’s Day. The BLM, California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the incident.