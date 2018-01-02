Desert Cleanup Scheduled

The United Desert Gateway has announced the date for the 21st Annual San Dunes Cleanup.

The annual cleanup will be held on Saturday , January 13 , 2018 at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. The event not only keeps the dunes clean and open for desert enthusiasts , but is also fun for the whole family. Registration will be open in both the North and South dunes areas. To participate , come to one of the registration sites listed on the UDG website ( www.uniteddesertgateway.org ) beginning at 8:00 AM. The first 2,000 volunteers to register will receive a free event t-shirt. From 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM the volunteers will scour the desert for litter and trade their bags of collected trash for drawing tickets. Lunch will be served at the main staging areas from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The 21st Annual Dunes Cleanup is presented by the United Desert Gateway , Monster Energy Drink , New Gold , Polaris , Yamaha , The American Sand Association , the Sand Sports Super Show and the Bureau of Land Management.