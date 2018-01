Fire At the San Carlos Hotel

(Hotel Fire on New Year’s Day)…It was reported just minutes into the New Year.

Yuma Fire responded to the call from the San Carlos Hotel on East First Street. The fire was reported on the fifth floor. The sprinkler system was in good working condition and extinguished the fire before it could spread. Fire officials investigated the scene and determined the fire was started by a discarded cigarette. The displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross.