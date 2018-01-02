First Babies of the New Year

(Imperial County’s First Baby of the Year)…It was born at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Emily Victoria Pacheco was delivered at 3 minutes after midnight Monday morning. Her parents are Abby Montejano and Jaime Pacheco, residents of Holtville. The first baby born at Pioneers Memorial Hospital was also a girl. Samantha Navarro Arce was delivered at 21 minutes after midnight. Samantha’s parents are Fernanda Navarro and Martin Arce from El Centro. Both babies were born healthy and without complications.