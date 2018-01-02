Texting Emergencies

(Call if you can…Text if you can’t)….It is new technology developed by the Federal Communications Commission.

It is now available in Imperial County. It is still preferred that victims call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. But that can be difficult for the hearing and speech impaired, or for those in a situation too dangerous to dial 9-1-1. You can now text to 9-1-1. Texting 9-1-1 became an option in Imperial County Monday. Local Dispatch Centers are now equipped to handle and respond to the mobile phone SMS Text to 9-1-1 messages. To use the Text system, enter the numbers 911 in the TO field. Enter the address or location of the emergency and type of help needed. Push the SEND button. Be prepared to answer questions and follow directions from the call taker. It is suggested you use simple words, no abbreviations and keep the messages brief and concise. More information is available at local Law Enforcement agencies.