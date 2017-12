El Centro Fatality

El Centro Police are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The accident was reported at 6:18 P.M. Friday evening at 4th and Holt. A pedestrian was struck by a car. The pedestrian suffered major trauma and succumbed to the injuries. 4th Street was blocked for several hours as officers investigated the accident. No other information has been released yet as the accident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim was not released.