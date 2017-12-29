Man Struck By SUV

A man who walked away from his broken broke car died when he was struck by another vehicle.

The accident was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening on Highway 86 just north of Harvard Road. According to the California Highway Patrol , a 55-year old Bell Gardens , California man was driving northbound on Highway 86 when his 1992 Nissan Sentra apparently broke down and was parked on the right hand shoulder. An SUV driven by 54-year old Carmen Zepeda of Indio was northbound at about 65 miles per hour when the man apparently got out of his car and walked into the path of the SUV. The man was struck by the SUV and sustained blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The woman's granddaughter was riding in a car seat in the back seat and was not injured. The identity of the deceased victim was not released. The collision remains under investigation.