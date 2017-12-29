Garcia Bill

(Do not ring in the New Year by firing a gun the air)…That is the recommendation of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia.

He has authored a bill making it easier to detect gunshots. The bill, AB 1559, the Community Engagement and Gun Violence Prevention Act, is currently in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Garcia says firing guns into the air on New Year’s Eve, or any day of the year, is irresponsible, senseless and dangerous. His bill would provide grants for public safety agencies to access gunshot detection technology designed to improve incident response time and deter gunfire. The Assemblyman says we owe it to our families to draft legislation that keeps them safe every day, especially for the kids.