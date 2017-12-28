Annual Jr. Trout Derby is Coming

(Mark your calendars)…The 23rd Annual Imperial Valley Jr.

Trout Fishing Derby is coming. It is set for Saturday January 20th at Sunbeam Lake. The event is held from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. The Derby is put on by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Imperial County Fish and Game Commission and the Kiwanis of El Centro. Rules for the Jr. Trout Fishing Derby; it is for kids ages 15 and under. There will be 4 age groups for boys and girls, there is a 5 fish limit, 1 rod per angler, only the longest trout will be measured for prizes, participants must be registered to win. Admission is free.