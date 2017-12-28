2018 Rose Parade

(Locals in the Rose Parade)…Kids from the El Centro area will be riding in a float.

The selected participants are part of the National Youth Project Using Minibikes. The program uses the excitement of minibike riding as an incentive for at-risk youth to improve their lives and promote their development. Integral to the program’s design is an essential mentoring component. The group will be riding on Honda’s Power of Dreams Express float. This year American Honda is donating two vans to the City of El Centro to assist with the transportation needs of the youth in the NYPUM Program. The Rose Parade is on New Year’s Day and is broadcast on local television.