IID's New Shop is Open

(IID Fleet Services Shop is finished)….A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District shop is located on the Northeast corner of the IID yard in Imperial. The 61,700 square foot shop is home to IID’s 48 Fleet Service employees. Those employees are responsible for the acquisition, management, maintenance and disposal of approximately 800 vehicles and heavy equipment units. Also housed in the Shop is IID’s Machine and Welding unit, which plays a major support role to Energy’s generation facilities and substations as well as Water Department operations. Following the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday, tours of the new facility were held.