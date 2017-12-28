Blue Angels Return Next Week

(Blue Angels expected to be back next week)…The Navies Ace Flight Demonstration Team is scheduled to fly in on Wednesday.

They will land at the Naval Air Facility El Centro between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm January third. The team will immediately begin 10 weeks of intense training at NAF. The training will end with a free Air Show in March. That Air Show will begin the Blue Angel’s 2018 tour schedule. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstration and community outreach.