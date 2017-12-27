Holiday Hours and Maintenance Schedule

(IID Announces Holiday and System Maintenance Closures)…Customers are reminded that IID energy customer services and call centers will be closed New Year’s Day.

The District will be closed Friday, December 29th, for a necessary system upgrade. Customers are advised that the customer information system will be unavailable starting Thursday, December 28th at 7:00 pm and ending Tuesday January 2nd at 6:30 am. Emergency personnel will be available over the Holiday weekend. In case of emergency call 1-800-303-7756,