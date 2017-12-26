Injured In Effort To Be A Good Samaritan

(Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy injured)…It was reported by San Diego news media.

The un-named Deputy was off0duty at the time. Friday afternoon he was at a gas station in Lakeside, when the Deputy witnessed a motorist put air in his tires, and then proceed to drive the vehicle over a wall and down a 12-foot embankment. The Imperial County Deputy ran to assist, but after jumping over the wall, he broke his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Lakeside firefighters were able to extract the driver from his vehicle. Police said the driver failed a sobriety test, but refused the Breath Analyzer test. He was not injured and placed under arrest by the California Highway Patrol.