Meetings

(IID Board to hold a special meeting)…The County Board of Supervisors and the IID Directors did not meet on Tuesday.

The County Board is not expected to meet again until January 9th. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Wednesday. That meeting will be a closed session meeting beginning at 1:00 pm. The Directors will discuss existing litigation, in particular, the IID versus Caiso court case. If any action is taken, it will be announced once the Directors come out of closed session.