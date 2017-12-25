Early Morning Fires in Yuma

Yuma Fire Department responded to two fires early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 A.M. smoke was reported coming from the Tanimura and Antle facility on Est Gila Ridge Road. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a mechanical room. Inside the room a small fire was burning and a small ammonia leak was detected. The YFD Special Operations Vehicle was dispatched due to the hazardous nature of the ammonia leak.

Less than fifteen minutes after responding to the Tanimura and Antle fire , firefighters responded to a trailer fire at Araby Acres on East 32nd Street. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames outside the trailer. The blaze was quickly extinguished. Two adults and two children were inside the trailer at the time of the fire. They escaped unharmed. The American Red Cross was on scene to help the displaced occupants. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.