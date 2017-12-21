Winter Clothing Distribution

(Share the Warmth)…It is an IID program.

Winter clothing will be distributed Thursday afternoon in El Centro to CASA children. Employees of the Imperial Irrigation District have collectively donated over 700 articles of clothing to the IID’s Share the Warmth winter clothing drive. Children represented by the Court Appointed Special Advocates will be the recipients of the donations. The distribution will be at 4:00 Thursday afternoon at 1285 Broadway in El Centro. On hand for the distribution event will be IID employees, CASA Advocates, children and families.