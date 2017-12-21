Holiday Enforcement

(CHP MEP starts Friday evening)…. It is the California Highway Patrol Holiday Program.

The three-day Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:00 Friday evening and continues throughout the Christmas Weekend. As many officers as possible are assigned to patrol the roadways in an effort to deter drunk or otherwise impaired drivers, ensure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts, and eliminate any other traffic violations. Other aw enforcement agencies will also feature Holiday enforcement schedules within city limits and in unincorporated areas of the County.