Strong Winds and Freezing Temperatures

(Wind Advisory in effect)…It was issued by the National Weather Service

. Strong winds can be expected in the Imperial County and surrounding areas through Friday afternoon. The strongest winds can be expected in the Mountain Springs area, along Interstate 8, but also in the desert areas. Freezing temperatures are also forecast for tonight through Friday morning. The Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert at 9:00 Thursday morning for the Westmorland area. They report high levels of PM 10, mostly dust in the air. As of mid-morning Thursday, air quality was listed as Moderate for the rest of the county.