Southwest Team Has a Magical Season

(Eagles honored)….The County Board of Supervisors held the Ceremony Tuesday.

The Board Chambers filled with Southwest Eagles Football players and their supporters. The El Centro Football team had an amazing season, with 15 wins and only 1 loss. The loss came Saturday in the State CIF Championship game against Milpitas. Coach John Mitosinka put together the Southwest Football program, along with his staff. He has said in a previous interview that the program and this year’s talented players just came together in the perfect storm.