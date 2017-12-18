Weekend Shooting

(Shooting in Yuma)…It was reported over the weekend.

A suspect is in custody. Police were called to the Maverick Bar on 4th Avenue in Yuma at 12:39 Sunday Morning, Yuma time. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect, 38-year-old Carlos Moreno Leal Jr. was found on 5th Avenue. He was placed under arrest and charged with 1st degree murder. The incident remains under investigation.