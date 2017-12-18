Labor Law Updates

(With the New Year comes New Laws)…Local Chambers will get you up to date.

On January 11, the Brawley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2018 Labor Law Update from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Community Valley Bank on Main Street in Brawley. Contact the Brawley Chamber for more information, including cost to attend. The El Centro Chamber of Commerce will host their 2018 Labor Laws Update and Seminar on January 19th. Registration and Breakfast will begin at 8:30 am. The Seminar starts at 9:00 am. To register or obtain more information, including cost, contact the El Centro Chamber office. The event will be held at the El Centro Chamber on 4th Street in El Centro.