Blood Drive

(Two day Blood Drive)….It starts today.

The drive is being held at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. The theme; Whose Life Will You Save. The Blood Drive will run until 6:00 pm this evening and from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Blood Drive is being set up in the PMH Women’s Center Parking Lot. Incentives are awarded each time you donate. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids before donating. Officials say donors should maintain normal eating habits, but avoid fatty foods if at all possible.