New Police Chief

(Imperial may have a new Police Chief this week)….The Imperial City Council meets Wednesday evening.

They will be asked to take action on the staff recommendation to appoint Leonard J. Barra as the permanent Chief of Police for the City. If the Council follows the recommendation, Barra will take the oath of office at the Wednesday meeting and will be pinned as the Chief of Police for the City of Imperial. As Deputy Chief, Barra has served as Interim Chief during the search for a permanent Chief. The Council goes into closed session at 6:30 Wednesday evening. The Council meeting begins at 7:00 pm.