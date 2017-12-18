IID Spending Plan

(2018 IID budget)…The Imperial Irrigation District operates under a calendar year.

The IID budget goes into effect January first. At their meeting Tuesday afternoon, the IID Board will discuss approving the new spending and staffing plan. The Board will be asked to approve a resolution in regards to capital expenditures reimbursement. They will consider a transfer from other post-employment benefits reserve funds to OPEB trust fund. The IID Directors will also discuss revising the air conditioner rebates. The Board goes into public session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.